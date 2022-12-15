SC to examine petition alleging ECI unilaterally deleted 46 lakh voters in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in 2015

December 15, 2022 04:47 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to examine a petition alleging that the Election Commission of India (ECI) unilaterally deleted 46 lakh entries from the electoral rolls of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2015 to “purify” the electoral list.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the petition, filed by IIT Madras graduate and Hyderabad resident Srinivas Kodali, flagged an “important issue”.

Mr. Kodali, in his petition, said the ECI further linked the electors photo identity cards (EPIC) with Aadhaar and seeded confidential EPIC data with the State Resident Data Hub (SRDH), allowing governments’ in power access to vital details which may prove useful in “voter profiling”.

He said that while the EPIC-Aadhaar linking was carried out under the National Electoral Rolls Purification and Authentication Programme (NERPAP), “the rest were carried out without specific policy, guidelines, or authorisation in any form”.

Mr. Kodali said he had correctly apprehended that millions of voters would be left out of the electoral process in the State election in December 2018. But the High Court had dismissed his plea.

“The ECI’s impugned actions to ‘purify’ electoral rolls – using an automated process; from data received from Aadhaar and State governments; and without proper notice or consent from voters – is a blatant infringement on the right to vote. Likewise, the ECI’s actions to permit electronic linkages between EPIC data, Aadhaar, and SRDH is an unconstitutional invasion on voter privacy and the right against voter profiling,” the petition said.

The petition said the High Court had chucked out the Public Interest Litigation petition without considering that no valid law, rule, or regulation was enacted to use a software or algorithm as an aid or substitute for verifying electoral rolls. The software source-code or algorithmic parameters for identifying duplicate, dead, or shifted voters remains undisclosed. Names were removed from electoral rolls without any explanation or electronic audit trail shared with affected voters.

“A similar de-duplication exercise conducted previously in 2015 had a failure rate of 92% – wherein the software flagged 37,54,648 voters as duplicates, while only 2,47,789 voters (8%) were found to be duplicate voter entries after field verification,” the petition pointed out.