ADVERTISEMENT

SC to examine if bail condition of sharing Google Maps pin with police violates privacy of accused

October 03, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The top court fixed the next hearing on December 12

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate whether a bail condition imposed by the Delhi High Court on an accused to share the Google Maps pin of his location with the police amounts to violation of his right to privacy.

The High Court had granted bail to Raman Bhuraria, an auditor, on February 8 this year. He was arrested in connection with a money laundering probe over an alleged financial irregularity of ₹3,269 crore against Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd.

The High Court had imposed several bail conditions, including that Mr. Bhuraria “drop a Google pin location from his mobile phone to the Investigating Officer concerned which shall be kept operational throughout his bail.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka on Tuesday said the condition was prima facie violative of the right to privacy.

“You must explain to us the practical effect of such a condition. Once a person is set at liberty, certain conditions are imposed. But here you are tracking the movement after grant of bail, is not this violative of right to privacy?” Justice Oka asked.

The court fixed the next hearing on December 12.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US