SC to examine if bail condition of sharing Google Maps pin with police violates privacy of accused

The top court fixed the next hearing on December 12

October 03, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate whether a bail condition imposed by the Delhi High Court on an accused to share the Google Maps pin of his location with the police amounts to violation of his right to privacy.

The High Court had granted bail to Raman Bhuraria, an auditor, on February 8 this year. He was arrested in connection with a money laundering probe over an alleged financial irregularity of ₹3,269 crore against Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd.

The High Court had imposed several bail conditions, including that Mr. Bhuraria “drop a Google pin location from his mobile phone to the Investigating Officer concerned which shall be kept operational throughout his bail.”

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka on Tuesday said the condition was prima facie violative of the right to privacy.

“You must explain to us the practical effect of such a condition. Once a person is set at liberty, certain conditions are imposed. But here you are tracking the movement after grant of bail, is not this violative of right to privacy?” Justice Oka asked.

The court fixed the next hearing on December 12.

