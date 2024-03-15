GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC to examine EC policy on grant of free symbols on first come, first served basis

The high court, on March 1, had dismissed the petition of NTK challenging the allotment of free symbols by the poll panel to unrecognised political parties on first come, first served basis

March 15, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The top court said it will examine the scheme of Paragraph 10B (B) of the Election Symbols Order which deals with grant of free symbol to parties and candidates on FCFS basis. 

The Supreme Court on March 15 sought a response from the Election Commission on a plea of Tamil Nadu-based unrecognised political party, Naam Tamilar Katchi, challenging the allotment of free symbols to unrecognised political parties on a first come, first served basis.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud and justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued a notice to another unrecognised political party which was granted the poll symbol which was earlier with the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

The high court, on March 1, had dismissed the petition of NTK challenging the allotment of free symbols by the poll panel to unrecognised political parties on first come, first served basis.

It had rejected the contention of the petitioner, NTK, that the Election Symbols Order to this effect was arbitrary and unconstitutional, saying a contrary view would operate against the very essence of having free symbols.

The petitioner was aggrieved by the allotment of free symbol 'ganna kisan' (sugarcane farmer) to another political party in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While issuing the notice on the petition, the CJI said the appeal will be taken up for hearing after the Holi vacation.

The top court said it will examine the scheme of Paragraph 10B (B) of the Election Symbols Order which deals with grant of free symbol to parties and candidates on FCFS basis.

