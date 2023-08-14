HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC to examine better regulatory framework for ethical conduct of electronic media

‘We are as much concerned about Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, but there is presumption of guilt instead of presumption of innocence,’ says Bench.

August 14, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
The Supreme Court said a fine of just ₹1 lakh is hardly a deterrent for television channels which indulge in unethical conduct on air. File

The Supreme Court said a fine of just ₹1 lakh is hardly a deterrent for television channels which indulge in unethical conduct on air. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Monday said a fine of just ₹1 lakh is hardly a deterrent for television channels which indulge in unethical conduct on air, and the fine should ideally be more than the profits the media outlets make from the entire show.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud noted that the ₹1 lakh fine was fixed in 2008, and had not been revised since.

The court issued notice to the National Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA), an independent electronic media watchdog, the Centre and other respondents on the question of “strengthening the framework” of regulations.

“We are as much concerned about free speech as the channels are… but you presume guilt of a person in your shows and not innocence of the person until he or she is proven guilty… Media went berserk after that actor’s [Sushant Singh Rajput] death… you virtually pre-empt the entire investigation,” Justice Chandrachud said.

Senior advocate Arvind P. Datar, appearing for NBDA along with advocate Nisha Bhambhani, said he would consult Justice (retired) A.K. Sikri, the current NBDA chairperson, and former NBDA head, Justice (retired) R.V. Raveendran, on how to put “some bite” into its regulations.

“If at the end of all this violation, you [NBDA] are going to impose ₹1 lakh fine, which channel is going to be motivated? Your fine must be more than the profits a channel makes from the entire show. We do not want any censorship over the media, but the fine should be effective... The government does not want to be in this space. You are expected to self-regulate your content. How will a fine of ₹1 lakh deter an errant channel? This amount was fixed 18 years ago, have you not thought of revising it?” the Chief Justice asked NBDA.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, said NBDA was only one of the regulatory bodies. Mr. Mehta said the court had to intervene to lay down comprehensive regulatory guidelines on ethical conduct on air.

Mr. Mehta said that some time ago, with the intervention of the Delhi High Court, press officers were appointed to brief the media daily in order to avoid unnecessary sensationalism.

Related Topics

television / media / constitution / ethics / death

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.