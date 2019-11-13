SC to deliver verdict on constitutional validity of select provisions of Finance Act

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is scheduled on November 13 to pronounce verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Finance Act, 2017.
The Bench has also examined various questions including the legality of Sections 156 to 189 of the Finance Act, 2017.
These sections had introduced the reorganistion of key tribunals, including bringing them under the Law Ministry.
The petitions had also challenged the passage of the Finance Act as a Money Bill. The judgment is expected to refer to the differences between Money Bills and Finance Bills and the authority of the Lok Sabha Speaker to table a Bill as a Money Bill.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor