SC to deliver verdict on constitutional validity of select provisions of Finance Act

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is scheduled on November 13 to pronounce verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Finance Act, 2017.

The Bench has also examined various questions including the legality of Sections 156 to 189 of the Finance Act, 2017.

These sections had introduced the reorganistion of key tribunals, including bringing them under the Law Ministry.

The petitions had also challenged the passage of the Finance Act as a Money Bill. The judgment is expected to refer to the differences between Money Bills and Finance Bills and the authority of the Lok Sabha Speaker to table a Bill as a Money Bill.