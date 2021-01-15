SC to consider review plea in EPF pension case on Jan. 18

After an interval of 21 months, the Supreme Court will be considering the review petition filed by the EPFO against the apex court verdict on the pension and the appeal filed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

New Delhi

15 January 2021 21:48 IST

The three-judge Bench headed by Justice U.U. Lalit will consider the petitions on January 18

After an interval of 21 months, the Supreme Court will be considering the review petition filed by the EPFO (Employees Provident Fund Organisation) against the apex court verdict on the pension and the appeal filed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The three-judge Bench headed by Justice U.U. Lalit will consider the petitions on January 18.

The pensioners are hoping that their long wait for pension in accordance to the salary would end with this verdict. Earlier, both the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court had pronounced verdict in their favour. The full pension was denied stating that the appeal of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the review plea of the EPFO were pending.

The Supreme Court had upheld the Kerala High Court verdict on monthly pension from the Employees’ Pension Scheme on April 1, 2019. Following this, the Ministry of Labour filed an appeal against the High Court verdict despite the review petition filed by the EPFO.

The Bench headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered on July 12, 2019 to hear both petitions in the open court. However, no further action was taken in this regard. Meanwhile, the parliamentary standing committee sought explanation regarding the matter in last October.