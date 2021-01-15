SC to consider review plea in EPF pension case on Jan. 18

After an interval of 21 months, the Supreme Court will be considering the review petition filed by the EPFO (Employees Provident Fund Organisation) against the apex court verdict on the pension and the appeal filed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The three-judge Bench headed by Justice U.U. Lalit will consider the petitions on January 18.
The pensioners are hoping that their long wait for pension in accordance to the salary would end with this verdict. Earlier, both the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court had pronounced verdict in their favour. The full pension was denied stating that the appeal of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the review plea of the EPFO were pending.
The Supreme Court had upheld the Kerala High Court verdict on monthly pension from the Employees’ Pension Scheme on April 1, 2019. Following this, the Ministry of Labour filed an appeal against the High Court verdict despite the review petition filed by the EPFO.
The Bench headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered on July 12, 2019 to hear both petitions in the open court. However, no further action was taken in this regard. Meanwhile, the parliamentary standing committee sought explanation regarding the matter in last October.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath