Tirupati laddus row: Supreme Court substitutes SIT to include CBI

On hearing the plea of the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus, the Supreme Court has substituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government with two CBI officers, two Andhra Pradesh State Police officers, and a representative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The court clarified that the constitution of the independent SIT was not a remark on the current SIT set up by the State government. “The independent SIT was formed to assuage the feelings of crores of people who worship the Tirumala Tirupathi temple deity,“ the Bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan explained.

The two CBI officers in the new SIT would be nominated by the agency’s Director. The State police officers would be picked by the Andhra Pradesh government. The FSSAI representative would be chosen by the authority chairperson.

The court has disposed of the petitions, including one by former Rajya Sabha member Dr. Subramanian Swamy. The pleas had sought an independent probe into the allegations by a retired Supreme Court judge or High Court Chief Justice. The court had agreed that the allegations had the “potential to hurt the sentiments of people world-wide”.

Earlier in the day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he had no problem with the SIT constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government. “They are competent,” he noted and suggested the SIT may be supervised by a senior police officer from the Centre.

Andhra Pradesh State too agreed for the Supreme Court adding members of its choice. Appearing for the State, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said there was conclusive proof that lard (animal fat from pig) was used. “the lab report was of July. The CM was speaking on the completion of 100 days. The media took a few lines and quoted the CM out of context.“

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal asked why the current TTD dispensation in the State allow contaminated ghee to enter the temple premises on July 6 and July 12, to which the Devasthanom through senior advocate Siddharth Luthra said it had used the same contact given by the previous regime.

Justice Gavai interved: “We don’t want any political drama. Fortunately or unfortunately, both sides are warring groups.“

The Bench made it clear that it will not permit the Supreme Court to be made into a political battleground for rival parties to trade allegations and counter-allegations.

On September 30, the bench observed that Gods should be kept away from politics as it questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s public statement that animal fat was allegedly used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.

The apex court had said the laboratory test report was “not clear at all” and it prima facie indicated that “rejected ghee” was subjected to the test.

