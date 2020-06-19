SC takes note of different COVID-19 testing charges in different States, asks Centre to decide

New Delhi

19 June 2020 15:59 IST

However, the Bench indicated that they would not venture into the fixation of the charges, which would be taken care of by the Centre.

The Supreme Court on June 19 took note of the different COVID-19 testing charges in various States and asked the Centre to decide on the issue, and directed all States to set up a panel of experts to inspect hospitals to ensure proper care to patients.

A Bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S.K. Kaul and M.R. Shah, which would pass the order later, observed during the hearing that there should be uniformity in COVID-19 testing charges in all States.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the Bench indicated that they would not venture into the fixation of the charges, which would be taken care of by the Centre.

It said the court may also consider passing an order for installation of CCTVs in hospitals to ensure monitoring of patient care.