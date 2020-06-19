National

SC takes note of different COVID-19 testing charges in different States, asks Centre to decide

Medical staff handling a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test in Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Medical staff handling a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test in Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi on Friday, June 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

However, the Bench indicated that they would not venture into the fixation of the charges, which would be taken care of by the Centre.

The Supreme Court on June 19 took note of the different COVID-19 testing charges in various States and asked the Centre to decide on the issue, and directed all States to set up a panel of experts to inspect hospitals to ensure proper care to patients.

A Bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S.K. Kaul and M.R. Shah, which would pass the order later, observed during the hearing that there should be uniformity in COVID-19 testing charges in all States.

It said the court may also consider passing an order for installation of CCTVs in hospitals to ensure monitoring of patient care.

