SC takes cognisance of loss of income of lawyers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the plight and loss of income of lawyers during the pandemic.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde issued notice to the Centre, Bar Council of India and recognised Supreme Court and High Courts bar associations to set up a mechanism to gather funds and invite donations for advocates in need of help.
The court scheduled the case for further hearing after two weeks.
The court was inspired to take suo motu cognisance of the issue after going through a petition filed by the Bar Council of India (BCI), through its chairperson and senior advocate Man Kumar Mishra, seeking financial assistance, including disbursal of soft loans, to advocates in need.
Courts across the country are hearing urgent matters only via video link since the last week of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath