SC suspends implementation of three farm laws

12 January 2021 13:48 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the contentious farm laws and formed a committee to look into the grievances of protesting farmers.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde went ahead and formed the committee, despite farmers groups rejecting the idea on Monday. "There is no power on earth which can prevent us from forming the independent committee. We want to solve the problem. We want to understand the ground situation. This is not politics. You have to cooperate," Chief Justice Bobde told lawyers representing various farmers unions.

"All people who want to genuinely resolve the problem can go to the committee," he added.

Senior advocate V. Chithambresh for Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said he supports the formation of the committee. "We are not aggrieved about the new laws, we only want to ensure MSP," he said.

The four-member committee would include Bhupinder Singh Mann, All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC); Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi, former Director, International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Economist; and Anil Ghanwat, Shetkari Sanghatana Maharashtra.