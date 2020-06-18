SC stays this year’s historic Puri’s Rath Yatra due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra scheduled for June 23 in Odisha.

Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow the yatra, Chief Justice S.A. Bobde observed orally.

Chief Justice Bobde, leading the Bench, said the restraining order arises out of the court's concern for public health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Do you know the word 'juggernaut' comes from 'Jagannath'? 'Juggernaut' means something that cannot be stopped," Chief Justice Bobde said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta quipped "Your Lordships have stopped it today".

The court further directed there should be no activity, secular or religious, associated with the rath yatra.

The court's order was vehemently objected to by several parties, who said the rituals at least should be allowed to be conducted.

The Centre, represented by the Solicitor General, first sought a day or two to file a reply before leaving it to the State government to decide even as it said that a blanket injunction would be an "extreme position".

Finally, Mr. Mehta suggested allowing some rituals without any room for a gathering. But the court was firm. "We have experience in these matters... The moment something is allowed, it will create a gathering," Chief Justice Bobde reacted.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, pleading for Odisha government, agreed with the court, saying "the moment there is any celebration, people will congregate on the streets".

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for petitioner Odisha Vikas Parishad, which sought an injunction on the rath yatra, submitted that "the religious fervour is usually so much that people will throng the streets".

"Even the Olympics has been postponed this year," Mr. Rohatgi said.

In the court order, the CJI observed that the rath yatra normally draws a crowd of 10-13 lakh and continues for a period of 10-15 days. The court said such a large gathering raises public health and safety concerns during a pandemic.