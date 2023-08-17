ADVERTISEMENT

SC stays railway demolition drive at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh

August 17, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - New Delhi:

The lawyer for petitioner says 100 houses have been bulldozed

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Supreme Court of India. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a 10-day stay of a railway demolition drive against constructions near the Krishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and S.V.N. Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and others in the case..

“Let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after one week,” the court ordered.

The lawyer, appearing for the petitioner Yakub Shah, told the court that 100 houses had been bulldozed.

“There are 70-80 houses left. Whole thing will become infructuous. They conducted the exercise on a day when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed,” he argued.

