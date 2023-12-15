SC stays proceedings against Randeep Surjewala in 23-year-old case

December 15, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on December 15 stayed the proceedings against Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in a Varanasi court in a 23-year-old case of damaging public property.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice to Uttar Pradesh.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for Mr. Surjewala, said it was a “political case”.

“For 22 years of the 23 years of the case, no NBW or summons were issued to me,” he submitted.

Mr. Singhvi said his client had a date in the Varanasi court on December 16.

“I will be arrested and they will frame charges tomorrow,” he said.

The case dates back to 2000 when Mr. Surjewala, who was the then national president of Youth Congress, was charged with allegedly creating ruckus while protesting against alleged false implication of Congress leaders in Samvasini scandal at Varanasi.

In November, the top court had stayed the execution of the non-bailable warrant issued against him in the case. The Bench listed the case on January 8.

