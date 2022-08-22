SC stays operation of Delhi HC order to register FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case

Shahnawaz Hussain | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the operation of a Delhi High Court order to register a first information report (FIR) against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman's complaint alleging rape.

A Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit issued notice and sought responses, including from the Delhi government, on Mr. Hussain's plea. The court scheduled a hearing in the third week of September.

The High Court on August 17 had dismissed Mr. Hussain's challenge of a trial court order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR against him. The High Court had ordered the investigation in the FIR to be completed.

In 2018, a Delhi-based woman had approached a lower court seeking registration of an FIR against Mr. Hussain on her allegation of rape.

A magisterial court had on July 7, 2018, ordered the registration of an FIR against him, saying a cognisable offence was made out in the complaint.

This was challenged by the BJP leader before a sessions court which had dismissed his plea.