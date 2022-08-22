SC stays operation of Delhi HC order to register FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case

Bench seeks responses, including from Delhi government, on plea by BJP leader

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the operation of a Delhi High Court order to register a first information report (FIR) against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman's complaint alleging rape.

A Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit issued notice and sought responses, including from the Delhi government, on Mr. Hussain's plea. The court scheduled a hearing in the third week of September.

The High Court on August 17 had dismissed Mr. Hussain's challenge of a trial court order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR against him. The High Court had ordered the investigation in the FIR to be completed.

In 2018, a Delhi-based woman had approached a lower court seeking registration of an FIR against Mr. Hussain on her allegation of rape.

A magisterial court had on July 7, 2018, ordered the registration of an FIR against him, saying a cognisable offence was made out in the complaint.

This was challenged by the BJP leader before a sessions court which had dismissed his plea.