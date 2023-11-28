HamberMenu
SC stays NGT order directing Maharashtra to pay ₹12,000 crore compensation for faulty waste management

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Maharashtra, said a review of the tribunal order is pending

November 28, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on November 28 stayed an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directing Maharashtra to pay ₹12,000 crore as environmental compensation for improper waste management.

“The direction issued by the NGT requiring the State of Maharashtra to deposit an amount of ₹12,000 crore as compensation in a ‘separate ring-fenced account’ shall remain stayed,” a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud ordered.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Maharashtra, said a review of the tribunal order was pending.

“There are so many zeroes that I cannot even count in the fine,” he submitted.

The tribunal had imposed the amount on the State as environmental compensation for improper management of solid and liquid waste and continuing damage caused to the environment.

