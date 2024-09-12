GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court stays NGT direction, restricting number of people in 'dhol-tasha' groups in Ganesh festival

Supreme Court stays National Green Tribunal (NGT) order limiting ‘dhol-tasha’ group members to 30 during Ganapati festival in Pune

Updated - September 12, 2024 05:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The NGT had directed the Pune Police to ensure that the total number of ‘dhol-tasha-zanj’ members in each group did not exceed 30.

The NGT had directed the Pune Police to ensure that the total number of ‘dhol-tasha-zanj’ members in each group did not exceed 30. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court stayed a National Green Tribunal (NGT) direction on Thursday (September 12, 2024), restricting the number of people to 30 in 'dhol-tasha' groups involved in the Ganapati festival, including idol immersion rituals, in Pune.

Having decided earlier in the day to take up a Pune-based 'dhol-tasha' group's plea against the NGT order for hearing at 2 p.m., a Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued a notice to State authorities on it.

In a brief hearing, lawyer Amit Pai said that 'dhol-tasha' has had a very "deep cultural significance" in Pune for over a hundred years and it was started by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

He added that the August 30, 2024 direction of the NGT will affect such groups.

"Issue notice... pending next day of listing, there shall be a stay of operation of direction number 4 (on the number of persons in dhol-tasha groups). Let them do their 'dhol tasha'. It is the heart of Pune," the Bench said.

The NGT had directed the Pune Police to ensure that the total number of 'dhol-tasha-zanj' members in each group did not exceed 30.

Seeking an early hearing, the lawyer had told the top court that there was an urgency as the Ganapati festival was going on. In a bid to control noise pollution, the NGT had restricted the number of people in the 'dhol-tasha' groups for the Ganapati festival to 30.

The festival of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' began on September 7, 2024. It is celebrated for 10-11 days.

'Dhol-tasha' groups have been an integral part of traditional festivals in some parts of Maharashtra.

Published - September 12, 2024 05:05 pm IST

