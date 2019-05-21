SC stays Delhi HC decision to freeze proceedings against Khaitan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a Delhi High Court decision to freeze the proceedings against Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter scam case, under the Black Money Act, 2016.

A Vacation Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna asked Khaitan, a lawyer, to respond in six weeks to the Centre’s appeal against the High Court’s order.

Retrospective effect

The High Court had stayed the proceedings on a petition from Khaitan challenging the a government notification that gave retrospective effect to the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act from July 2015. The law was enacted in April 2016.

On Monday, the Bench posted the Centre’s appeal for hearing on Tuesday.

‘Grave prejudice’

The High Court restrained the Income Tax Department from acting against Khaitan, saying he had made out a “good prima facie” case of grave prejudice if the proceedings continued.

“At this stage, we are prima facie of the considered view that the official respondents could not have exercised powers granted to it under the provisions of Sections 85 and 86 of the said Act, prior to the enactment itself coming into force, in terms of the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 1 of the Act,” it said.

“The respondents [the Income Tax Department and the Finance Ministry] are, therefore, restrained from taking and/or continuing any action against the petitioner [Khaitan], pursuant to the impugned order dated January 22, passed by the respondent No. 2 [the Income Tax Department], till the next date of hearing. Renotify on July 4,” the High Court ordered.