GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

SC stays Allahabad HC judgment that termed Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Act, a violation of secularism

April 05, 2024 01:19 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo for representational purpose only.

Photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Supreme Court has stayed an Allahabad High Court judgment of March 22, declaring the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004 unconstitutional and a violation of secularism.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the High Court direction to accommodate Madrasa students in regular schools was “unwarranted”.

There are over 16,000 State-recognised madrasas in Uttar Pradesh.

The petitioners, an association of madrasa teachers association, said the decision had affected the lives of several lakhs of students.

The court passed the interim order, scheduling the case for further hearing on merits in the second week of July.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.