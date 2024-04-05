SC stays Allahabad HC judgment that termed Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Act, a violation of secularism

April 05, 2024 01:19 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

The Supreme Court has stayed an Allahabad High Court judgment of March 22, declaring the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004 unconstitutional and a violation of secularism.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the High Court direction to accommodate Madrasa students in regular schools was “unwarranted”.

There are over 16,000 State-recognised madrasas in Uttar Pradesh.

The petitioners, an association of madrasa teachers association, said the decision had affected the lives of several lakhs of students.

The court passed the interim order, scheduling the case for further hearing on merits in the second week of July.