  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC stands up for a retired sweeper’s right to pension

Bench puts an end to ‘frivolous’ rounds of litigation waged by Tamil Nadu School Education Department against him

December 21, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
A general view of the Supreme court In New Delhi.

A general view of the Supreme court In New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Supreme Court stood up for the little man against the power of the state by putting an end to “frivolous” rounds of litigation waged by the School Education Department of the Tamil Nadu government against a sweeper-cum-sanitary worker who wanted his pension after putting in 20 years of work for a starting wage of ₹150 a month.

A Bench led by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari backed the cause of K. Lakshmanan’s right to pension and directed the department to cough up exemplary costs of ₹1 lakh for “dragging on” the litigation for years, even at one point filing the rare review petition in the Madras High Court, which ordered the State to pay him the pension. The costs has to be deposited in the welfare fund of the Supreme Court Employees Welfare Association.

The court further gave Mr. Lakshmanan liberty to “recover the amount of costs from the persons/officers responsible for protracting this litigation and sanctioning such frivolous petitions without sufficient cause and without any justification”.

Protector of rights

The order is in tune with Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud’s recent statements that the Supreme Court exists to hear every little cry of despair of the common man. The court’s role is inherently that of the protector of citizens’ rights.

Mr. Lakshmanan was engaged as a sweeper in 1992. He was regularised in service in December 2002 pursuant to a High Court order. He had retired in June 2012.

The retired employee had applied for pension by taking into account 50% of his service before regularisation. He had moved the High Court after the State declined his application. Five years later, in 2017, the High Court directed the State to pay him his pension, taking into account 50% of the service rendered by Mr. Lakshmanan from 1992 to 2002 along with his regular service from 2002 to 2012.

The State, in turn, appealed to the Division Bench of the High Court, which confirmed the Single Bench order to sanction the pension. The Division Bench gave the State eight weeks to comply.

A “baseless” review petition was also filed before the Division Bench, which promptly rejected it.

“Thus, the present case relating to pensionary benefits of the respondent No. 1 [Lakshmanan] has gone through several stages of litigation including the writ petitions, intra-court appeal and even a review petition,” the Justice Maheshwari Bench commented in a recent order.

The Bench noted that the State had moved the apex court through its Principal Secretary after a delay of 156 days, excluding the COVID-19 period. A party has to appeal a High Court decision within a time frame of up to 90 days. The court said no “cogent reason” was given by the State for the delay. The court refused to condone the delay. “In the totality of the circumstances, we find absolutely no reason to condone the delay,” the Bench noted.

Related Topics

pension and welfare / wage and pension

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.