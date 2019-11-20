National

SC, ST, educationally backward people in J&K, Ladakh will continue to get reservation in jobs: Govt

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. File

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

“The number of people from the communities belonging to the reserved category to be benefited.”

People belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other socially and educationally backward classes in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would continue to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, the Centre said on Wednesday.

“Before the revocation of Article 370 and 35A, ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004’ was in force to provide reservation in jobs to the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other socially and educationally backward classes in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

After revocation of Article 370, ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004’ is applicable to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with certain amendments, as mentioned in ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019’, he said.

“The number of people from the communities belonging to the reserved category to be benefited will be in proportion to the percentage of reservation for the respective categories,” the minister said.

Watch | All about Ladakh
 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
national or ethnic minority
minority group
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2019 4:10:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-st-educationally-backward-people-in-jk-ladakh-will-continue-to-get-reservation-in-jobs-govt/article30025728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY