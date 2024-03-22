SC Special Bench to convene for hearing Arvind Kejriwal’s challenge to his arrest

March 22, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - NEW DELHI

A Special Bench of three Supreme Court judges headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear later in the day a petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in the excise policy linked money laundering case.

The petition was orally mentioned before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for an early hearing on Friday.

Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel, senior advocate AM Singhvi, said the Chief Minister was arrested last night. He urged the Chief Justice for a hearing in the course of the day as the court would close for Holi holidays the whole of next week. March 22 is the last working day before vacations.

Chief Justice Chandrachud advised Mr. Singhvi to rush next door to the courtroom of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who was at the time heading the Special Bench which was hearing a separate petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA K. Kavitha to quash her recent arrest by the ED in the same excise policy case.

“The Bench is going on there. Please take your papers there. You can say that the Chief Justice has allowed you to approach the Bench with your petition,” Chief Justice Chandrachud told Mr. Singhvi.

But Mr. Singhvi said the Special Bench would rise before he could make his way to Justice Khanna’s courtroom.

Minutes later Mr. Singhvi and his team of lawyers reached Justice Khanna’s court, only to find, as they had expected, that the Special Bench had risen.

When Justice Khanna returned in a two-judge Bench combination with Justice Dipankar Datta, Mr. Singhvi told the court what had transpired in the Chief Justice’s courtroom.

Justice Khanna said the writ petition filed by Mr. Kejriwal has to be heard by the Special Bench.

“As soon as this Bench gets up, we (Special Bench) will convene,” Justice Khanna informed Mr. Singhvi.

The issues that may come up in court would be whether Mr. Kejriwal, the first Chief Minister who was arrested while in office, could continue to be in the post behind bars.

His lawyers would argue that the arrest was politically motivated and the ED was used as a tool to crush the Opposition.

Mr. Kejriwal’s questioning and arrest followed hours after the Delhi High Court declined to grant him interim protection from coercive action.

The High Court had referred to the multiple ED summons gone unanswered by the Chief Minister. It had posted the case on April 22.

