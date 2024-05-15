ADVERTISEMENT

SC slams Uttarakhand’s approach in controlling forest fires, summons State’s Chief Secretary on May 17

Published - May 15, 2024 03:30 pm IST - New Delhi

A Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai directed the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand to be present personally before it on May 17

PTI

An NDRF personnel tries to control a fire that broke out in the forest of Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on May 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Coming down hard on the Uttarakhand government, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday it was at pains to say that the State's approach in controlling forest fires was "lackadaisical".

The Bench, also comprising Justices S.V.N. Bhatti and Sandeep Mehta, observed that though multiple action plans are prepared, no steps are taken for their implementation.

The apex court also flagged the issue of huge vacancy in the forest department of the State and said the issue needs to be addressed.

The top court was hearing a plea on raging forest fires in Uttarakhand.

