SC slams Uttarakhand’s approach in controlling forest fires, summons State’s Chief Secretary on May 17

Coming down hard on the Uttarakhand government, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday it was at pains to say that the State's approach in controlling forest fires was "lackadaisical".

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai directed the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand to be present personally before it on May 17.

The Bench, also comprising Justices S.V.N. Bhatti and Sandeep Mehta, observed that though multiple action plans are prepared, no steps are taken for their implementation.

The apex court also flagged the issue of huge vacancy in the forest department of the State and said the issue needs to be addressed.

The top court was hearing a plea on raging forest fires in Uttarakhand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.