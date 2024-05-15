GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SC slams Uttarakhand’s approach in controlling forest fires, summons State’s Chief Secretary on May 17

A Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai directed the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand to be present personally before it on May 17

Published - May 15, 2024 03:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
An NDRF personnel tries to control a fire that broke out in the forest of Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on May 14, 2024.

An NDRF personnel tries to control a fire that broke out in the forest of Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on May 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Coming down hard on the Uttarakhand government, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday it was at pains to say that the State's approach in controlling forest fires was "lackadaisical".

A Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai directed the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand to be present personally before it on May 17.

Pine needle power projects to check Uttarakhand forest fires prove to be inadequate

The Bench, also comprising Justices S.V.N. Bhatti and Sandeep Mehta, observed that though multiple action plans are prepared, no steps are taken for their implementation.

The apex court also flagged the issue of huge vacancy in the forest department of the State and said the issue needs to be addressed.

The top court was hearing a plea on raging forest fires in Uttarakhand.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / forests / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.