SC slams ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi, directs him to tender unconditional apology

April 13, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The top court directed Lalit Modi to tender an apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers.

Lalit Modi. File

The Supreme Court on April 13, 2023, came down heavily on former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi over his remarks against the judiciary in a social media post, and directed him to tender an unconditional apology.

Observing that Mr. Modi is not above the law and institution, a Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and C.T. Ravikumar said it was not satisfied with the counter affidavit filed by him.

The top court directed Mr. Modi to tender an apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers.

The apex court also directed him to file an affidavit before it tendering an apology and stating that in future no such posts be made in future which would tantamount, even remotely, tarnishing the image of the Indian judiciary.

