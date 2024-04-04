ADVERTISEMENT

SC sets aside HC verdict cancelling caste certificate of Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana

April 04, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Allowing the plea of Ms. Rana, a Bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol said the High Court should not have interfered with the report of the scrutiny committee on the issue of caste certificate of Ms. Rana.

PTI

Navneet Kaur Rana in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Thursday, April 4, 2024, set aside the Bombay High Court verdict cancelling the caste certificate of Amravati MP and BJP leader Navneet Kaur Rana.

On June 8, 2021, the High Court had said the 'mochi' caste certificate was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents by Rana.

It had also imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on the Amravati MP, saying the records indicated that she belonged to the 'Sikh-Chamar' caste.

Ms. Rana, who had won the reserved Amravati parliamentary seat in Maharashtra as an independent candidate in 2019, has recently joined BJP and is all set to contest from the same constituency. She was backed by the NCP in 2019.

