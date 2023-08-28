HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC sends railway demolition-affected people to civil court to prove claim of adverse possession of disputed land

This is a matter concerning a personal right and cannot be determined by a writ court, says the Supreme Court

August 28, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on August 28 gave liberty to people affected by a large-scale eviction conducted by the Railways on disputed land at Nai Basti near Krishnajanmasthan at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh to prove their ownership by “adverse possession” of the site in a civil court where their suits are pending.

A three-judge Bench headed by Justices Aniruddha Bose said the petitioner, Yakub Shah, cannot seek relief under Article 32 from a writ court. The plea of adverse possession of the occupants of the land in question has to be proved on the basis of evidence, which only a civil court could do. An occupier of land has to prove continuous possession of the property for at least 12 years to establish a claim of adverse possession.

Mr. Shah, who claims to be residing on the land, had filed the writ petition in the Supreme Court in a representative capacity. Senior advocate Prashanto Sen and advocate Kaushik Choudhury appeared for him in the apex court.

“This is a matter concerning a personal right and cannot be determined by a writ court. It has to be determined by evidence. Suits are pending of the occupants before the jurisdictional civil court. The relief sought in the writ petition here is better examined in a suit. As proceedings are pending, we give liberty to the petitioner to apply to the civil court for relief,” the Supreme Court observed.

The Bench said it has not made any comments on the merits of the case. It left it open for the civil court to determine all points raised in the case.

When Mr. Sen said the Bench ought to direct the Railways not to carry out any further demolitions, advocate Rajat Nair, for the Centre, said Mr. Shah’s property was not even located in the land in question. The Bench asked them to raise the issue in the civil court.

Centre’s affidavit

In its affidavit, the Centre had said the land fell on the side of the Mathura-Vrindavan rail track, which was a “pre-independence era metre gauge track”

The government had submitted that Mathura-Vrindavan was an important pilgrim centre with high footfall. The absence of a broad gauge track compelled pilgrims to change trains at the Mathura junction, and there was an increased demand for direct trains.

It said the project began in June last year. The removal of 135 encroachments were ordered in December 2022. Land plans verified by the tehsildar had proved that the north central railway was the lawful owner of the encroached land.

The encroachers were given due notice under the 1971 Act to vacate the land in 21 days. The eviction proceedings had gone on from April to July, 2023.

The affidavit said the encroachers had been given sufficient time to produce evidence of their title. Notice of the demolition was also published in the newspapers.

Related Topics

court administration / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.