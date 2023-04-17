SC sends notice to Delhi L-G on government’s plea over teachers’ training in Finland

April 17, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on April 17 issued notice to Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena’s office to a plea by the Delhi Government against the approval granted by him with riders to send school teachers to Finland for training.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud initially told advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the Delhi Government, that the consent had already been given.

“But he [L-G] has already approved the training,” the Chief Justice remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He however states that no such training in Finland should be there… He cannot do that… It is clear that L-G cannot take an independent decision in this regard,” Mr. Farasat submitted.

“Alright, we will issue notice,” the Bench responded.

The government has alleged there was an “unwarranted and deliberate delay caused by the Lieutenant Governor to approve the proposal sent by the State Council of Educational Research and Training to send primary in-charge teachers of government schools in Delhi for teacher’s training to Finland in the months of December 2022 and March 2023”.

“Additionally, his [L-G] observations seek to place an effective embargo upon conducting such programmes in the future. The actions are not only contrary to the aid and advice tendered to him by the Council of Ministers but also amount to an attempt to usurp executive power that is exercisable only by the elected government,” the petition said.

When the case was mentioned previously, senior advocate A. M. Singhvi, also for the Delhi Government, cannot decide “which teachers to send, how to send and when to send. This is concerning the teachers’ training programme”.

The L-G’s office in the past had several verbal and legal clashes with the government over several issues, including its scheme for sending school teachers abroad for training.

In his approval, the L-G had noted that there was refusal by the Arvind Kejriwal Government to bring on record the “impact assessment of the foreign training programmes conducted in the past”, they said.

Also Read: L-G not giving permission to send teachers abroad for training: Kejriwal

“Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena has approved the education department’s proposal for training programme of primary in-charges in Finland. Taking the approach of equitable benefit for all, the L-G has increased the number of primary in-charges, who were to proceed to Finland for training, from 52 to 87 so as to ensure equal representation of primary in-charges from all 29 administrative zones of the education department,” an official from the L-G’s office had said while announcing the approval.