SC seeks T.N.’s response to plea for lifting ban on use of purse seine nets 

Petitioner’s advocate calls for immediate relief measures

The Supreme Court on Friday sought Tamil Nadu government's response to a plea for lifting its ban on fishermen using purse seine nets.

A Vacation Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and Vikram Nath issued notice to the State on a plea by the petitioner, Fishermen Care, to stay the Tamil Nadu government’s order on February 17, 2020, which had banned the large nets used to catch schools of fish in deep sea.

When advocate Jaya Sukin, for the petitioner, sought immediate relief measures like allowing the use of the nets for the time being, the court said it wanted to wait for the government's response before passing orders. "Don't fish in troubled waters," the Bench said.

Mr. Sukin, during the hearing, said the ban had affected the lives of around 15 lakh fishermen in the State. The fishing season was only for a duration of three months annually. The ban impacted the livelihood of the fishing community, and was arbitrary.

The petition said there was already an annual trawling ban between April 15 and June 15. This is the time for the fish to breed.

The two-month ban helps revive aquatic population from the impact of mechanised fishing. "All the mechanised boats operating from Palaverkadu to Kanniyakumari will be moored during the ban period. After this two-month period, it is again a good season for fishing. The order passed by the State of Tamil Nadu is unconstitutional," the application said.

The Madras High Court had earlier dismissed petitions by fishermen groups challenging Rule 17(7) of the amended Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Rules, 1983, which banned purse seine nets or pair trawling.