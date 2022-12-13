SC seeks T.N.’s reply to plea on non-appointment of trustees to board of temples

December 13, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the State government to respond to a plea by an NGO that the State was not appointing trustees to the board of temples. Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan, for Indic Collective Trust and its president T.R. Ramesh, said there were 38,000 temples in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Vaidyanathan submitted that officers were last appointed by the State as trustees in 2011. Issuing notice, the court asked the State to reply in four weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a hearing in September, the court asked why government employees in Tamil Nadu should be employed to run temples instead of schools and hospitals. The oral observation from the court had come in the petition questioning the administration of temples under the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959.

The court had sought details of the number of temples with no trustees, and the number of them where government officers had been deputed.