 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

SC seeks report on dispute between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka over sharing of Pennaiyar river water

Bench grants two weeks’ time to the Union, which facilitated the mediation, to produce the Negotiation Committee’s report

Published - November 26, 2024 09:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) asked the Union government to place on record the report prepared by a committee negotiating a dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the sharing of the Pennaiyar river water

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) asked the Union government to place on record the report prepared by a committee negotiating a dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the sharing of the Pennaiyar river water | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) asked the Union government to place on record the report prepared by a committee negotiating a dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the sharing of the Pennaiyar river water.

The matter was before a Bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S.V.N. Bhatti, which granted two weeks’ time to the Union (which facilitated the mediation) to produce the Negotiation Committee’s report.

Projects to improve irrigation, drinking water supply initiated, says Puducherry Minister

The States had moved into the negotiation mode after Karnataka took the initiative, after the formation of the new government in the State in May 2023, to try and resolve the dispute through talks.

The court had in January 2024 directed the Union government to constitute a new negotiation committee under Section 4 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act of 1956 to make a serious endeavour for a resolution between the two States.

In 2018, Tamil Nadu moved the court against Karnataka’s work on check dams and diversions’ structures on the river. The State had told the Supreme Court that Karnataka had no right to utilise the waters of Pennaiyar river to the detriment of the people of Tamil Nadu. The flowing water of an Inter-State river is a national asset and no single State can claim exclusive ownership of its water, Tamil Nadu had argued.

Tamil Nadu had argued that an 1892 agreement over the river water was “valid and binding” on the party States. It had said a river even included the stream, tributaries and other streams contributing water directly or indirectly into it.

Puducherry requests National Water Development Agency to link Sankaraparani and Penniyar rivers

“Thus, the major tributary, Markandeyanadhi, which has its catchment area both in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, cannot be considered to be out of the purview of the Agreement, and hence any new construction obstructing the flow of Markandeya river is governed and controlled by 1892 Agreement,” Tamil Nadu had argued.

Tamil Nadu had said Karnataka’s stand that it was free to construct any diversion structure or large dams across Markandeya river was wholly untenable.

Published - November 26, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Related Topics

India / court administration / Tamil Nadu / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.