National

SC seeks report from J&K HC Chief Justice about people being unable to approach court

File photo: A policeman stands guard outside the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in Srinagar on December 14, 2009.

File photo: A policeman stands guard outside the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in Srinagar on December 14, 2009.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A lawyer representing two child rights activists alleged in court that people were finding it difficult to approach the High Court

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice on allegations that people were finding it difficult to approach the High Court.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it is “very very serious” if people were unable to approach the High Court. “I will myself visit Srinagar,” he said.

The CJI warned the lawyer that if the report of the High Court Chief Justice indicates contrarily, then there would be “consequences”.

Jammu and Kashmir
