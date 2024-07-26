ADVERTISEMENT

SC seeks replies from Centre, secretaries of West Bengal, Kerala Governors against denial of assent to bills

Updated - July 26, 2024 12:50 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 12:33 pm IST - New Delhi

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Paridwala and Justice Manoj Misra issued notices to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Secretaries to both the Governors.

PTI

A general view of the Supreme Court. File | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The Supreme Court on July 26 sought responses from the Centre and the Secretaries to the Governors of West Bengal and Kerala on separate pleas of the two State governments against the denial of assent to bills and referring those for the consideration of the President.

Senior advocate K.K. Venugopal, appearing for Kerala, said they were challenging the Governor's decision to refer bills for consideration by the president.

Similarly, senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi and Jaideep Gupta, appearing for West Bengal, said every time the matter was listed in the Supreme Court, the office of the Governor referred bills to the president.

