GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC seeks replies from Centre, secretaries of West Bengal, Kerala Governors against denial of assent to bills

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Paridwala and Justice Manoj Misra issued notices to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Secretaries to both the Governors.

Updated - July 26, 2024 12:50 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 12:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A general view of the Supreme Court. File

A general view of the Supreme Court. File | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The Supreme Court on July 26 sought responses from the Centre and the Secretaries to the Governors of West Bengal and Kerala on separate pleas of the two State governments against the denial of assent to bills and referring those for the consideration of the President.

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Paridwala and Justice Manoj Misra issued notices to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Secretaries to both the Governors.

States v. Governors: Delay in assenting to Bills | Explained

Senior advocate K.K. Venugopal, appearing for Kerala, said they were challenging the Governor's decision to refer bills for consideration by the president.

Similarly, senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi and Jaideep Gupta, appearing for West Bengal, said every time the matter was listed in the Supreme Court, the office of the Governor referred bills to the president.

Related Topics

justice and rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.