SC seeks medical records of Senthilbalaji

November 20, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the complete medical records of Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who has sought bail on health grounds in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

The Minister is being investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on money laundering charges.

In August, the top court upheld a Madras High Court order allowing the ED to have police custody of him.

Mr. Senthilbalaji is accused of taking bribes in exchange for jobs in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

In May, the court gave the green signal for initiation of proceedings by the ED. The judgment in May eventually led to the arrest of the Minister.

On Monday, appearing before a Bench led by Justice Bela M. Trivedi, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said Mr. Senthilbalaji had undergone a heart surgery and was suffering from multiple health issues, including the probability of a stroke.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, said the issues raised were old and chronic. To this, Mr. Rohatgi said his client had the right to medical care and hospitalisation.

The court asked Mr. Senthilbalaji’s lawyers to place on record his entire medical records, and scheduled the case for November 28.

