SC seeks govt. response to pleas challenging extension to tenure of ED director

December 13, 2022 02:11 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the government's response to petitions challenging the third extension in tenure given to Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

A Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai issued notice to the Union of India and the Central Vigilance Commission.

The petitioners have questioned the legality of amendments made to the Central Vigilance Commission Act by way of promulgation of an ordinance in November last year. This ordinance, which allows extensions up to five years for ED Director, had paved the way for the government to stretch Mr. Mishra's tenure by a year till November 2022. The ordinance, which became an Act, was promulgated within days of a Supreme Court order barring any further extensions to Mr. Mishra.

Now, the government has again given the 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer his third extension in November 2022. He is expected to continue till November 18, 2023.

The petitioners have argued that the “piecemeal” one-year extensions in service the government is granting the ED Director affects institutional independence.

On the other hand, the government has questioned the bona fide of the political leaders who had filed the public interest litigation petitions about the tenure extensions.

The petitioners include Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra and social activist and general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Mahila Committee Jaya Thakur.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for Mr. Surjewala, had submitted that fixity of tenure for the ED Director was an essential ingredient of his functional integrity.