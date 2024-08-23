SC seeks details of State’s correspondence with Governor on sanction for prosecuting Senthilbalaji

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the correspondence from the State government, if any, that had been sent to the Tamil Nadu Governor on the grant of sanction for prosecuting former Minister V. Senthilbalaji in the predicate offences, including corruption, linked to the cash-for-jobs case.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka also directed the State, represented by senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, to file on record the order appointing public prosecutors for the case, and also set out their professional experience.

The query about the prosecutor followed requests from the alleged victims of the scam, and even the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), represented by Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, for the appointment of a “neutral” Special Public Prosecutor.

Justice Oka, however, said that the apex court cannot be expected to pass mechanical judicial orders that would cast aspersions on the current prosecutor.

Mr. Naphade said the present has a standing of over 20 years.

The Bench questioned the plea for a change of prosecutor, asking for definitive proof that the present counsel was biased.

“Do not just cast aspersions on a person with 22 years’ standing... We will see how the trial proceeds and then see,” Justice Oka said..

Mr. Mehta and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranaraynan, appearing for the scam victims, said they were satisfied if the apex court had agreed to keep an eye on the trial.

The apex court had reserved its judgment on Mr. Balaji’s plea in the connected money-laundering case on August 12.

The ED has accused Mr. Balaji of playing a “central and pivotal role” in the “job racket scam” during the period of 2014-2015. The case involves kickbacks for jobs in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation of Chennai and Tamil Nadu State Corporation when Mr. Balaji was the Transport Minister.

The next date of hearing is September 2.