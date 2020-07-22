SC seeks details of funds for welfare of children in child care institutions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to provide the details of funds to be made available to States and Union Territories for the welfare of children in child care institutions during the pandemic.
A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao allowed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, two weeks time to file an affidavit with the particulars of the funding.
The Bench also requested its amicus curiae, advocate Gaurav Agrawal, to prepare a note on the good practices adopted by various States for the welfare of the children. It posted the case to August 13.
Free laptops since 2011
Tamil Nadu Additional Advocate General Balaji Srinivasan said the State has been providing free laptops to children residing in child care homes and studying in Classes 11 and 12 as per a State scheme since 2011. Every year about 5.50 lakhs of laptops are given free to students studying in government and government-aider schools.
Mr. Srinivasan said CCTVs have been installed in all child care homes.
The amicus report in the case shows that Tamil Nadu tops the list of 18 States and one Union Territory — Delhi — which has restored children placed in institutional care to their parents and guardians during the lockdown. Of the 49,579 children housed in child care institutions (CCIs) in the State, 43,083 have been returned to their families or guardians. Only 6,496 children are still left in the institutions.
The hearing was based on the court’s suo motu cognisance of the welfare of children in institutions amid the pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath