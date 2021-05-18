SC seeks Bengal response to plea for CBI probe into 2 BJP activists’ murder

NEW DELHI

18 May 2021 16:06 IST

Bench schedules next hearing on court monitored probe by independent agency on May 25

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the West Bengal government on a petition seeking a CBI or SIT (special investigation team) probe into the murder of two BJP activists in the violence after the victory of Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections.

A Vacation Bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B.R. Gavai issued the notice to the government on the joint petition filed by Biswajit Sarkar and Swarnalata Adhikari. Biswajit is the brother of Abhijit Sarkar, one of the two victims. Swarnalata is the widow of Haran Adhikari. They were represented by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani.

The Bench scheduled the next hearing on the issue of a court monitored investigation by an independent agency on May 25.

Alleges subversion of probe

Mr. Jethmalani argued “total inaction” and even “subversion” of the investigation on the part of the State administration and the police.

“The murders happened on the same day the Assembly election results were declared. The police stood idly... The investigation into the crimes needs to be transferred to the CBI or a SIT and requires court monitoring,” he submitted.

He said Sarkar was dragged outside his house and “murdered” on May 2. There were eyewitnesses, the petitioners claimed.

He said the State administration was encouraging to “suppress” the probe.

The petition alleged that there was “indiscriminate” killing of innocent people in the State after the poll results by the “vengeful” ruling party.

Mr. Jethmalani also sought a post-mortem to be done on the body of Sarkar which, he said, had not yet been cremated. He said the autopsy should be videotaped.

The court asked him to argue the point on May 25.