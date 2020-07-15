SC seeks Bar Council response on lawyer’s plea

NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Bar Council of India (BCI), the apex regulatory body for advocates, on a plea to allow lawyers to advertise and seek alternative employment to tide over the financial crisis wrought by the pandemic.

The Advocates Act places severe restrictions on lawyers advertising their practice or seeking other employment. But the petitioner, advocate Charanjeet Chanderpal, said the situation was dire and three lawyers had taken their own lives unable to cope.

Chief Justice Bobde said the BCI should have been present in the hearing and wondered whether the rules can be “bent”.

Mr. Chanderpal has sought directions to the BCI to amend the rules for granting relaxation to the advocates due to the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.