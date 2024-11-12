SC sceptical about Kerala Police demand for Malayalam actor Siddique’s phone from 2016

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) voiced scepticism about the demand made by the Kerala Police to Malayalam actor Siddique to produce his phone from 2016 in connection with a probe into a sexual assault case against him.

“I have some personal experience here. When I got my 2020 i-phone, I gave my 2016 i-phone,” Justice SC Sharma observed.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ms. Siddique, asked how the police expected him to produce the phone now.

Justice Bela M. Trivedi, leading the Bench, asked if Mr. Siddique was cooperating with the special investigation t )SIT)eam.

The Kerala Police, represented by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar and advocate Nishe Rajen Shonker, said Mr. Siddique had come twice. “He is evading questions, saying they were not relevant,” Mr. Kumar submitted.

Mr. Rohatgi said his client had met the alleged survivor only once and that too in the company of her parents.

The court listed the case for the next week for detailed arguments. It extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to the actor.

The SIT is currently investigating over 30 FIRs registered across Kerala after the Justice Hema Commission report blew the lid off the “shocking and rampant” sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry.

The committee had found that the “general issue faced by women are sexual demands made to women for the very entry into cinema and for getting chances to work in cinema”.

A police report filed in the apex referred to the Justice Hema Committee findings “that many perpetrators are powerful and very influential. The powerful lobby in the film industry is like a mafia since they could do anything according to their whims and fancies. No man or woman dares to utter any word which may offend anyone belonging to the power group”.

When the Bench had initially given interim relief to Mr. Siddique in September on the ground that the victim had delayed filing the complaint, Mr. Kumar had said the balance of power was completely tilted against the woman.

The State Police said the woman was threatened by Mr. Siddique immediately after the incident.

“She was told that nobody would even believe her since she was a nobody and he had a high profile stature. Further, the victim had seen him in the public domain and social media with powerful politicians and socially influential people. She was skeptical whether anyone would believe or support her if she spoke out at that time,” the police report had explained.

The police said she had been subject to cyber-bullying and threats. She had mustered the courage to come out of her shell after the Justice Hema Committee report.

The Kerala Police had said it was “essential to expose his [Siddique] lie of righteousness before he goes down in history as a hero”. It had said there was a “stockpile of evidence” against Mr. Siddique.

The police said Mr. Siddique had a lookout notice issued against him on September 25. “He re-surfaced after a week once the Supreme Court granted him interim protection,” the report had said.