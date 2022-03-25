SC says ‘no’ to plea seeking board to watch Christian missionaries’ activities

Madras High Court had refused to entertain plea

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by the Hindu Dharma Parishad seeking the establishment of a board to keep watch on Christian missionaries’ activities.

A Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and A.S. Bopanna warned the petitioner that it would impose heavy costs, and said such pleas caused disharmony.

The court dismissed the petition after the lawyer agreed to withdraw it.

The petition, represented by advocate Jaya Sukin, argued that religious conversions were on the high.

The Madras High Court had refused to entertain the plea while noting that the jurisdiction lay with the state and there was already a law in place against forcible conversions.