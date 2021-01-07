SC says it never releases information on in-house proceedings

“They are ‘totally and wholly’ confidential in nature”

The Supreme Court, in a press release issued on Thursday, rebuffed being the “source of information” for recent media reports about complaints making “insinuations” against members of the higher judiciary and the “likely” action Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde may take on them.

The release stated that in-house procedure on such complaints was “totally and wholly confidential”. The court “never” released such information.

“Media has recently been reporting about complaints making insinuations against members of the higher judiciary, and the action likely to be taken by the Chief Justice of India. ‘Supreme Court’ is being quoted as the source of the information. It was clarified once and for all that inquiries under the ‘In-house procedure’ being totally and wholly confidential in nature, Supreme Court never releases information in matters incidental thereto,” the release said.

Though the release does not mention any particular media report or issue, recent days have seen news reports about steps being taken by Chief Justice Bobde to deal with a letter of complaint sent to him by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 6, 2020.

In his letter, Mr. Reddy has accused Justice N.V. Ramana, the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court of influencing the roster of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to favour the Telugu Desam Party. The letter also accused then Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice J.K. Maheshwari of bias.