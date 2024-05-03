SC says it is ‘inclined to consider interim bail’ for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

May 03, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

A Supreme Court Bench on May 3, 2024, said it is inclined to consider interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal citing the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The bench was hearing a plea moved by the Delhi Chief Minister challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta earlier said that the ED would have to justify the timing of the Chief Minister’s arrest on March 21, barely a week after the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election came into force.

While hearing the case, Justice Sanjiv Khanna said the apex court will consider of question of interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal because of the Lok Sabha elections. He also asked the Enforcement Directorate to be ready for the possibility.

After announcing, Justice Sanjiv Khanna told Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi CM, that the court “may or may not grant interim bail” He also cautioned the lawyers that the court is just being open about it. Justice Sanjiv Khanna said “Do not assume anything. Do not read anything into it. We are not saying anything either way;”

The court listed the case on May 7.

