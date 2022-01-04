SC says Bulandshahr mob violence is a serious case

‘In 2018, under the pretext of cow slaughter, a police officer has been lynched’

The Supreme Court on Monday noted that the Bulandshahr mob violence of 2018 in Uttar Pradesh was a serious case in which a police officer was lynched under the pretext of cow slaughter.

The court’s observation is part of its order staying the bail granted to an accused, Yogeshraj, in the case. The court ordered Yogeshraj to surrender in the next seven days.

“The matter is quite serious where under the pretext of the cow slaughter, a police officer has been lynched. Prima facie, it is a case of people taking law into their own hand,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul observed in the order.

The apex court took a stern view of the fact that charges have not yet been framed by the trial court in the case. It has sought a report from the Bulandshahr trial judge specifying the time needed to frame charges and record the testimonies of independent witnesses. The court listed the case after three weeks.

The order came on a petition filed by Rajni Singh, the wife of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in the violence.

A mob led by right-wing activists had attacked a police outpost in Bulandshahr over the alleged discovery of cow carcasses.

Two persons — inspector Singh and a protester Sumit — were shot dead in the incident, which involved the use of firearms, heavy stone-pelting, brick-batting, and arson of the police post in Syana.