Sedition case | Vinod Dua not to be arrested till July 6, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court restrains Himachal Pradesh police from arresting Vinod Dua in sedition case, and refuses to stay probe.

In a relief to journalist Vinod Dua, the Supreme Court in a special hearing on Sunday ordered that he should not be arrested till July 6 in a sedition case lodged against him in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show.

The top court said that Mr. Dua will have to join the investigation and there shall be no stay on the ongoing probe undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh police.

A bench of justices U.U. Lalit, M.M. Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran issued notices to the Centre and the State government and sought their responses within two weeks.

