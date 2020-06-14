National

Sedition case | Vinod Dua not to be arrested till July 6, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court restrains Himachal Pradesh police from arresting Vinod Dua in sedition case, and refuses to stay probe.

In a relief to journalist Vinod Dua, the Supreme Court in a special hearing on Sunday ordered that he should not be arrested till July 6 in a sedition case lodged against him in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show.

The top court said that Mr. Dua will have to join the investigation and there shall be no stay on the ongoing probe undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh police.

A bench of justices U.U. Lalit, M.M. Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran issued notices to the Centre and the State government and sought their responses within two weeks.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 11:56:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-restrains-hp-police-from-arresting-vinod-dua-in-sedition-case-refuses-to-stay-probe/article31825375.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY